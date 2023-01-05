Eagle Bulk Shipping takes fleet to 54 with $24.3m ultramax buy

US-based Eagle Bulk Shipping has expanded its fleet with the purchase of a 2015-built ultramax bulker for $24.3m.

The Chengxi Shipyard-built ship will deliver in the first quarter and be renamed Gibraltar Eagle.

Following this transaction, The Gary Vogel-led New York-listed bulker owner will have a fleet of 54 ships of which nearly 90% are scrubber-fitted with an average age of 9.5 years.

Stamford-headquartered Eagle Bulk has executed 52 sale and purchase transactions since the commencement of its vessel renewal and growth programme, acquiring 31 modern vessels and divesting 21 of its oldest and least efficient ships.