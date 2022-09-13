Eagle Bulk snaps up Japanese-built ultramax for $27.5m

US-based owner Eagle Bulk Shipping has expanded its fleet with the purchase of a 2015-built scrubber-fitted ultramax bulk carrier for $27.5m.

The vessel, built at Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan, will be renamed Tokyo Eagle and deliver to the company during the fourth quarter of 2022.

After delivery, the Nasdaq-listed company’s fleet will consist of 53 ships, 91% of which are scrubber-fitted and with an average age of 9.5 years.

Eagle Bulk has executed 51 sale and purchase transactions since the commencement of its vessel renewal and growth programme, acquiring 30 modern vessels and divesting 21 of its oldest and least efficient ships. The company most recently closed the $15.5m sale of its 2004-built non-scrubber fitted supramax Cardinal.