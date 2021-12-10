AmericasGasPorts and Logistics

Eagle LNG to establish gas supply in Aruba

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 10, 2021
Eagle LNG Partners

America’s Eagle LNG Partners has completed a long-term supply contract to establish a liquefied natural gas receiving and regasification terminal in Aruba in the southern part of the Caribbean with WEB Aruba, the local power and water utility.

The $100m Aruba LNG Terminal will serve as WEB’s LNG receiving and regasification terminal for its Balashi power plant. The terminal will be located at Refineria di Aruba, an existing industrial location, in San Nicolas, Aruba, where LNG from Eagle LNG, will be received, stored and re-gasified with natural gas delivered to the WEB power plant.

Sean Lalani, president of Eagle LNG, said, “Together with recent agreements elsewhere in the Caribbean basin, including the new terminal in Antigua, this further confirms Eagle LNG as the reliable partner of choice for natural gas in the region.”

