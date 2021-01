Greek owner Martinos Thanasis-led Eastern Mediterranean Maritime has acquired three resale MR tankers, currently under construction at Hyundai Mipo, from compatriot owner Top Ships according to brokers.

Both Intermodal and Allied Shipbroking have reported that 50,000 dwt newbuild tankers hull 2789, hull 2790, and hull 2791, were sold to Eastern Mediterranean for a price of $34m each.

The scrubber-fitted vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of this year.