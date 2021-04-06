AsiaGasShipyards

Eastern Pacific bolsters its ethane carrier orderbook

Sam Chambers April 6, 2021
Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has been revealed as the owner behind orders last week for a pair of ethane carriers.

Splash reported last week Hyundai Heavy Industries had won a $219m contract to build two very large ethane carriers for delivery in early 2023. HHI did not disclose the name of the owner, but Splash has confirmed it is Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific.

Eastern Pacific entered the ethane trades last October securing 15-year time-charters from China’s Zhejiang Satellite Petroleum (STL) for four VLECs due to deliver next year to carry ethane from the US Gulf Coast to STL’s plant in Lainyungang.

