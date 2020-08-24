Eastern Pacific clears out its handy fleet

There has been a noticeable upturn in bulk carrier sale and purchase activity in the past two weeks

One significant player filling up the sidelines in numerous broking reports is Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS). Brokers reveal that the Idan Ofer-owned outfit has now exited the handysize segment, selling three Japanese-built, 28,000 dwt units.

The 2011-built Westgate and Stargate have gone to Greek interests for close to $7m each, while the 10-year-old Crystalgate was taken by Vietnamese interests for just over $6m.

As well as clearing out its handies, Eastern Pacific has been marketing most of its other smaller bulkers for sale this year, concluding the sales for two ultramaxes and a supramax.