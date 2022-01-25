AsiaDry CargoEnvironment

Eastern Pacific details no coal cargo policy

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam Chambers January 25, 2022
Idan Ofer-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has revealed it has instituted a ‘No Coal Cargo’ policy with other owners now contemplating whether they should be driving environmental change by banning certain cargoes.

EPS no longer carries coal as cargo on any of its commercially managed vessels.

In its latest environmental guidance, EPS referred back to last year’s COP26, a major climate summit, which resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact, the first agreement that specifically targets the phasing down of coal.

Decarbonisation isn’t exclusive to how we move ships – what we move also matters


“Phasing down coal usage will significantly lower CO2 emissions as the world transitions to cleaner energy solutions. To support this transition, vessels commercially managed by EPS will follow a No Coal Cargo Policy,” EPS stated.

EPS revealed it has not carried coal as cargo on its commercially managed dry bulk fleet since April, 2020.

“By officially implementing a No Coal Cargo Policy, EPS hopes to play a small role in making the commodity no longer economically viable, therefore increasing the demand for greener options. EPS’ No Coal Cargo Policy also aims to be a message to the maritime industry that decarbonisation isn’t exclusive to how we move ships – what we move also matters,” EPS stated.

