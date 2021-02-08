AsiaDry CargoMiddle East

Eastern Pacific focused on larger bulk tonnage

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowFebruary 8, 2021
There have been a large number of modern ultramaxes sold this year.

Arguably the most notable has been the sale of the 63,000 dwt, 2017-built, ballast water treatment system fitted Daimongate. This ship, which was controlled by Eastern Pacific Shipping and owned by Japan’s Toyo Kaiun, was sold for $22m with VesselsValue tipping Middle Eastern owner ADNOC as the buyer.

The sale means Eastern Pacific’s dry bulk fleet is now shorn of all supramaxes and ultramaxes with a focus on larger tonnage.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

