Eastern Pacific focused on larger bulk tonnage

There have been a large number of modern ultramaxes sold this year.

Arguably the most notable has been the sale of the 63,000 dwt, 2017-built, ballast water treatment system fitted Daimongate . This ship, which was controlled by Eastern Pacific Shipping and owned by Japan’s Toyo Kaiun, was sold for $22m with VesselsValue tipping Middle Eastern owner ADNOC as the buyer.

The sale means Eastern Pacific’s dry bulk fleet is now shorn of all supramaxes and ultramaxes with a focus on larger tonnage.