Eastern Pacific orders dual-fuel LPG trio at Hyundai Mipo for Equinor charters

May 26th, 2020

Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has placed orders for three medium-size dual-fuel LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The vessels, set for delivery in 2022, have been committed on long-term time charters to Norway’s Equinor.

“The deal is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance Policy, which calls for the use of alternative marine fuels as a means to lower the industry’s carbon footprint,” the company said on its website today. EPS made a major step forward on the environment front in February by publishing its 2019 CO2 emissions report online.

EPS currently has a fleet of 11 gas carriers, eight of which are in the medium-size segment. The company tends to operate within the spot market, so the Equinor charters indicate a strategic shift for the Singapore-based shipowner which currently has a fleet of around 120 vessels on the water.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

