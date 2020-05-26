Home Sector Gas Eastern Pacific orders dual-fuel LPG trio at Hyundai Mipo for Equinor charters May 26th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Gas, Shipyards

Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has placed orders for three medium-size dual-fuel LPG carriers at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The vessels, set for delivery in 2022, have been committed on long-term time charters to Norway’s Equinor.

“The deal is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance Policy, which calls for the use of alternative marine fuels as a means to lower the industry’s carbon footprint,” the company said on its website today. EPS made a major step forward on the environment front in February by publishing its 2019 CO2 emissions report online.

EPS currently has a fleet of 11 gas carriers, eight of which are in the medium-size segment. The company tends to operate within the spot market, so the Equinor charters indicate a strategic shift for the Singapore-based shipowner which currently has a fleet of around 120 vessels on the water.