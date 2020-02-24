Home Sector Tankers Eastern Pacific orders product tanker quartet at Dae Sun February 24th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Tankers

Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has placed an order at South Korean yard Dae Sun Shipbuilding for the construction of four 50,000 dwt product tankers as part of its major ongoing fleet expansion.

Shipbroking house Clarksons reported that the first two ships are scheduled for delivery in August and November of 2021, while the other two will be delivered in 2022. The price of the newbuilds was not disclosed.

Eastern Pacific Shipping owns a fleet of 120 vessels and has another 30 newbuilds under construction.