Eastern Pacific readies ultramax exit

Eastern Pacific Shipping is determined to exit the ultramax sector. Once again it is putting half of its ultra fleet in the shop window. The 2019-built Divinegate and the 2014-built Devongate are inspectable from this weekend.

Few modern ships in this segment have sold so dar this year. The most reported modern deal in this segment was confirmed by Oman Shipping earlier this week. Oman Shipping added the 2015-built 63,700 dwt SBI Taurus from Scorpio Bulkers and the 2014-built 63,600 dwt TR Omaha from Tufton Oceanic.

Eastern Pacific has been toying with its ultramaxes for some time. In April last year it slipped its four ships into C Transport Maritime’s revenue sharing agreement after leaving the pool nine months earlier.