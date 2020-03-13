Eastern Pacific readies ultramax exit

March 13th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Eastern Pacific Shipping is determined to exit the ultramax sector. Once again it is putting half of its ultra fleet in the shop window. The 2019-built Divinegate and the 2014-built Devongate are inspectable from this weekend.

Few modern ships in this segment have sold so dar this year. The most reported modern deal in this segment was confirmed by Oman Shipping earlier this week. Oman Shipping added the 2015-built 63,700 dwt SBI Taurus from Scorpio Bulkers and the 2014-built 63,600 dwt TR Omaha from Tufton Oceanic.

Eastern Pacific has been toying with its ultramaxes for some time. In April last year it slipped its four ships into C Transport Maritime’s revenue sharing agreement after leaving the pool nine months earlier.

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

