Eastern Pacific sets out to raise funds for Mission to Seafarers

Singapore-headquartered Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has launched a fundraising campaign calling on the global maritime community to raise S$1m ($740,000) to support seafarer wellbeing.

This year, from February 2–22, participants across sea and shore will walk, run, or cycle 100,000 km to raise funds for The Mission to Seafarers, a global charity that provides essential support to merchant crews. EPS has pledged S$250,000 to kick start the campaign, which now has over S$700,000 committed.

Cyril Ducau, EPS CEO, stated: “Recording 100,000 km and raising S$1m dollars is going to require collective buy-in from the maritime industry. We call on the EPS community, partners, friends, and family to join our dedicated Strava clubs to help us reach 100,000 km.”

This year’s fundraiser will also honour Idan Ofer’s late father, Sammy Ofer, a shipping magnate, seafarer advocate, and philanthropist. February 22, 2022, would have been his 100th birthday.

Idan Ofer said: “My father believed in seafarer wellbeing throughout his entire career, and this fundraiser represents everything he stood for – community, collaboration, and caring. Unfortunately, many seafarers are not given adequate support, so it’s up to the rest of us to do our part to ensure these men and women receive the assistance they deserve. This fundraiser is an amazing opportunity for everyone to play a small role in making a real difference in people’s lives.”

Participants who wish to contribute to the goal are asked to download the Strava app and join the official EPS Walk/Run Club and EPS Cycle Club. Donations can be made by clicking here. Those donating via Singapore can potentially double their contribution as the fundraiser has been approved by Singapore’s Tote Board, which will provide dollar-for-dollar matching for up to S$250,000 for donations made.

The fundraiser is part of the EPS Cares Initiative – a corporate social responsibility programme that supports people and communities through donations, fundraising, and volunteer work. The campaign in 2020 saw more than 3,000 participants travel over 70,000 km and raise over S$1m for seven charities.