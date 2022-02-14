Eastern Pacific Shipping declares option on LNG-fuelled car carriers at Jinling

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has exercised an option to build two more LNG-fuelled car carriers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard.

The deal is part of the original order that the Idan Ofer-controlled company placed for four 7,000 ceu units last year, with an option for two more ships.

VesselsValue data shows the quartet ordered in August came with a price tag of $87m each. No price has been revealed for the pair of newbuilds set to deliver in 2025, according to Clarksons.

In June last year, EPS also signed up for up to six 199.9 m long car carriers at Jinling, set for delivery in 2024. With the latest option taken, EPS’ orderbook stands at twelve 7,000 to 7,050 ceu ships.