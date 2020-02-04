Eastern Pacific Shipping makes emissions data public

Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has laid bare its commitment to the decarbonisation of the industry by publishing its 2019 CO2 emissions report online.

“With a fleet of over 14 million deadweight-tonnes across six segments, it is critical that EPS quantifies the environmental impact of our CO2 emissions. These metrics allow us to benchmark our performance against ourselves and the industry,” EPS said on its website.

The company is using the Annual Efficiency Ratio and Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator formulas to show its fleet efficiency compared with previous years.

Additionally, EPS has commissioned a class society to validate the data required to obtain a greenhouse gas rating from RightShip. It is also conducting a study across its fleet to produce a list of actionable items which will enhance the efficiency of its ships.

Eastern Pacific Shipping owns a fleet of 120 vessels and has another 30 newbuilds under construction.