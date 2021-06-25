AsiaOperations

Eastern Pacific Shipping orders dual-fuel car carriers at Jinling

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for four dual-fuel car carriers.

The deal for the 199.9 m long ships, able to transport 7,000 units each and cut CO2 emissions by 30%, comes with an option for two additional vessels. 

Jinling shipyard has also this year landed an order for four 7,000 ceu LNG-fueld car carriers from Japanese shipping powerhouse Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), scheduled for delivery from 2022 to 2023.

No price and delivery details were revealed for the EPS contract.

The latest order, which is also EPS’ first at Jinling shipyard, takes the Idan Ofer company’s orderbook at 60 vessels, excluding options, according to VesselsValue. Earlier this month, the company struck a $420m deal with the Chinese private yard New Times Shipbuilding for up to six 7,000 teu boxships.

