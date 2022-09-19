Eastern Pacific Shipping orders LNG-fuelled containerships for Crowley charter

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has sealed a long-term charter deal with US shipping and logistics company Crowley for four LNG-fuelled newbuild containerships.

The 1,400 teu vessels will be built by Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and deliver in 2025, expanding Crowley’s fleet and supply chain capabilities connecting US markets to Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

“These four ships will play a significant part in driving Crowley’s strategic growth in our supply chain services for the US, Central America and Caribbean. In addition, the vessels’ use of LNG and emissions technology will advance the company’s commitment to innovation and decarbonisationin the shipping industry as part of our sustainability strategy,” said Tom Crowley, company chairman and CEO.

The ships will be fitted with high-pressure ME-GI engines from MAN Energy Solutions, reducing methane slippage to negligible levels and making these vessels the most environmentally efficient in their category.

“Once delivered, these vessels will be IMO 2030 compliant five years ahead of schedule and will play an important role as the world and industry transition to cleaner energy sources,” said EPS CEO Cyril Ducau.