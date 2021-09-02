AsiaOperations

Eastern Pacific Shipping returns to Jinling for more LNG-fuelled car carriers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Eastern Pacific Shipping

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has returned to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for more LNG-fuelled car carriers.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company has placed an order for four additional 7,000 ceu units with an option for two more ships. No price was revealed for the newbuilds, which, according to Jinling will be able to cut CO2 emissions by 30%.

Earlier this year, EPS signed up for up to six 199.9 m long car carriers at Jinling, set for delivery in 2024. The latest deal potentially takes EPS’ orderbook to 12 ships at the shipyard.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 2, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button