Eastern Pacific Shipping returns to Jinling for more LNG-fuelled car carriers

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has returned to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for more LNG-fuelled car carriers.

The Idan Ofer-controlled company has placed an order for four additional 7,000 ceu units with an option for two more ships. No price was revealed for the newbuilds, which, according to Jinling will be able to cut CO2 emissions by 30%.

Earlier this year, EPS signed up for up to six 199.9 m long car carriers at Jinling, set for delivery in 2024. The latest deal potentially takes EPS’ orderbook to 12 ships at the shipyard.