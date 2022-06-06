Eastern Pacific Shipping to order ammonia-fuelled gas carrier

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) announced today at the Posidonia trade fair that it intends to order an ammonia dual-fuel gas carrier.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the vessel will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and registered under the Singapore flag.

According to EPS, the vessel will be the first to be equipped with a MAN Energy Solutions G60 two-stroke dual-fuel ammonia engine, and it could be a midsize, large, or very large gas carrier, with a delivery date as early as 2025.

The deal, witnessed by Singapore Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport, Chee Hong Tat, was signed by EPS CEO, Cyril Ducau; Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) chief executive, Quah Ley Hoon; HHI representatives; and ABS executive vice president and COO corporate executive office, John McDonald.

“We believe that our industry will need to rely on multiple solutions to steadily lower and eventually eliminate emissions. That’s why it is critical for us to constantly invest and develop various alternative marine fuels in order to offer the right solution to the right segment at the right time. The use of ammonia as a marine fuel is the next logical step for EPS and the industry,” remarked Cyril Ducau, EPS CEO.