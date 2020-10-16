Eastern Pacific Shipping trialing biofuel solution on MR tanker

Singaporean owner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has appointed GoodFuels to supply biofuel bunkers for its 2010-built 47,377 dwt MR tanker Pacific Beryl .

GoodFuels supplied a residual-fuel equivalent bio-fuel oil to the vessel and the fuel’s performance will be tested and analysed on the ship, as well as other classes of EPS managed ships in the near future.

EPS said the adoption of biofuel is in line with the company’s environmental, social and governance policy which calls for the testing and use of various alternative marine fuels to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions today.

The company believes alternative marine fuels are essential transitional fuels that will pave the way towards industry-wide decarbonisation and the preservation of the environment for future generations.

GoodFuels is a Netherland-based supplier of sustainable biofuels. The company has started a series of biofuel projects with a number of shipowners since last year.