Eastern Pacific staff set out on equatorial challenge

In an ambitious fundraising mission, employees of Eastern Pacific Shipping – both ashore and at sea – are setting out to walk, run or cycle a combined 40,075 km over a five-day period – the length being the equivalent of circumnavigating the equator.

More than S$800,000 ($597,000) has been pledged to a variety of Singapore-based charities already for the challenge, which is set to run from December 7 to 11.

The shipping line is now welcoming others to actively get involved too. Kilometres will be tracked between December 7 to 11. Splash readers can take part by using the QR codes at the bottom of the report to join Eastern Pacific’s Strava club.

Eastern Pacific CEO Cyril Ducau told Splash today, “This fundraiser is part of the EPS Cares Initiative, a programme designed to support charities through donations, fundraising, and volunteer work. Since EPS is dedicated to decarbonisation and preserving the environment for future generations, we choose to support causes that benefit the environment and children’s wellbeing. The EPS Around the World fundraiser is an excellent opportunity to impact the community directly. It’s also a fun way to bring the global shipping community together by working towards a shared goal.”

Last month marked the 20th anniversary of the completion of the world’s first solo journey around the equator without the assistance of any motorised transport. Mike Horn, a renowned South African-born Swiss professional explorer and adventurer, completed the epic equatorial trip in just shy of 17 months on foot, bicycle, catamaran and canoe.

Donations can be made on the EPS Care page by clicking here.