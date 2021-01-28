Eastern Pacific surpasses CO2 reduction target

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) published its 2021 ESG policy today and is celebrating meeting its CO2 reduction target two years ahead of schedule.

Cyril Ducau, CEO of EPS, says the company’s ability to align its forces towards a common green goal can be credited to the philosophy of “not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good”.

EPS started making the company’s emissions data public in February last year.

“EPS is fully committed to the green and technology-driven growth of the industry on all fronts. While the ultimate objective is zero emissions, that is simply not feasible today. What is feasible is using various resources currently available to significantly lower CO2 emissions and greenhouse gas emissions in general. Vessel optimisation technology, alternative marine fuels, like LNG, LPG, and biofuels, and a workforce dedicated to the greater good, has proven that cleaner shipping is achievable today,” Ducau said.

The EPS 2021 ESG policy and CO2 emissions report can be accessed here.