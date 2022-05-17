Eastern Pacific to install carbon capture device on two tankers

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has signed a definitive agreement with Rotterdam-based Value Maritime to install carbon capture and filtering systems on MR tankers Pacific Cobalt and Pacific Gold, with an option to equip three more vessels. The installation of the first system is scheduled to be completed within 2022 with engineering and planning underway.

The 2020-built, 49,700 dwt sister vessels will be fitted with Value Maritime’s Filtree System – a prefabricated gas cleaning system that filters sulphur and 99% of particulate matter. The system will include a carbon capture module charging a CO2 battery onboard. The charged CO2 battery will be discharged in port and subsequently used by CO2 customers, such as greenhouses, or injected into carbon sequestration networks. The discharged battery will be returned to the vessel for CO2 recharging. This plug and play approach allows vessels to capture up to 40% of CO2 emissions today, with the potential of exceeding 90% in the future, EPS stated in a release today.

EPS CEO Cyril Ducau stated, “Partnering with Value Maritime is a major step forward for EPS and the industry’s energy transition. Carbon capture technology was missing in our existing portfolio of emission lowering solutions, which today consists primarily of alternative marine fuels. We believe that carbon capture technology holds significant promise for reducing emissions for existing and future ocean-going vessels. Coupled with alternative fuels, biofuels and other solutions, carbon capture is a crucial step in accelerating the shipping industry’s decarbonisation efforts ahead of IMO targets.”

Ducau said he hoped his company’s investments would prove to the shipping industry that carbon capture is a viable and scalable option available right now.

“Bringing our filtering and carbon capture technology to the tanker market has been a goal of ours from the very beginning. Realising this vision with forward-thinking partners like Eastern Pacific Shipping is a dream come true. Together, we are making sustainable shipping and emission reduction for this segment no longer a pipe-dream. It’s happening today, and we couldn’t be prouder that it’s happening with EPS,” said Maarten Lodewijks, co-founder of Value Maritime.

In addition to its carbon capture capabilities, the Filtree System also removes oil residue and particulate matter from the wash water, ensuring its PH value is neutralised and contributes to reducing the acidification of seawater.

Installation onboard Pacific Cobalt is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, while the installation onboard Pacific Gold is scheduled to be completed by the end of Q1 2023.

In addition to the retrofits, EPS and Value Maritime are exploring future collaboration opportunities, such as deploying the Filtree System onboard EPS newbuilds, including a new generation of containerships.