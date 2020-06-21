AsiaDry CargoEurope

Eastmed swoops for recently delivered Nisshin kamsarmax

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles June 22, 2020
Thanassis Martinos-led Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) has picked up a new kamsarmax bulker from Japan’s Nisshin Shipping, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Eastmed has paid around $28.5m for the newly built [MT]Aquavita Air[MT]. The bulker, which was delivered to Nisshin by Oshima Shipyard in February 2020, has a value of around $26.95m according to VesselsValue.

If confirmed, the acquisition takes Eastmed’s bulker fleet to 40 vessels. It also owns ten containerships and 29 tankers.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

