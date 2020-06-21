Eastmed swoops for recently delivered Nisshin kamsarmax

Thanassis Martinos-led Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) has picked up a new kamsarmax bulker from Japan’s Nisshin Shipping, according to brokers.

Advanced Shipping & Trading and Seasure Shipbroking are both reporting that Eastmed has paid around $28.5m for the newly built [MT]Aquavita Air[MT]. The bulker, which was delivered to Nisshin by Oshima Shipyard in February 2020, has a value of around $26.95m according to VesselsValue.

If confirmed, the acquisition takes Eastmed’s bulker fleet to 40 vessels. It also owns ten containerships and 29 tankers.