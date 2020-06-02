Home Sector Tankers Ebbesen brings back the Sokana brand June 2nd, 2020 Sam Chambers Americas, Tankers

Lars Ebbesen has resuscitated the Sokana brand, marking the third incarnation of this famous name in chartering, which the Dane originally co-founded with Arne Blystad 31 years ago.

Based in Westport, Connecticut, the new Sokana is a joint venture commercial management company between Ebbesen and Greece’s Interunity Group.

Sokana already has 880,000 dwt of committed product and chemical tonnage under management and will be pursuing further controlled growth.

The Sokana trading team is headed by Ebbesen and augmented by Steen Eriksen, former head of Maersk Tankers Singapore and later New York who joins from Team Tankers. The operating team has also been bolstered by David Wiswell, former COO of Navig8 Chemicals, who comes over from Odin.

Ebbesen, said: “I’m delighted to be partnering with the Interunity Group to reinaugurate Sokana. By actively integrating its technical management and operating skills with the trading experience of the Sokana team, we can merge our twin traditions of sea and shore performance to offer the best possible returns in every situation.”

Co-founder George Mangos, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of Sokana’s new adventure, working alongside one of the great trading teams in the industry. With our global footprint, decades of honed vessel experience and strong teamwork, together we bring one of the most relentlessly focused management systems to bear on behalf of our clients, who have honoured us with their considerable trust and support.”