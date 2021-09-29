Economou bags a panamax

Broking sources link George Economou’s private outfit, TMS Dry, to the purchase of the 77,000 dwt Sea Vision , a six-year-old Japanese controlled panamax. The ship is noted sold for $29m. The ship is in good shape and is both scrubber and ballast water treatment system fitted.

The last time Economou broke cover in the S&P market was at the beginning of August when another bulker arm, Dryships, reentered the limelight. The Greek owner was reported spending some $75m for two Qingdao Beihai-built capes.

The Economou Group has a string of sister companies in dry including Cardiff Marine and Classic Maritime. A total of 45 bulkers are listed under the Economou Group.