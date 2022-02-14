Economou moves for another newcastlemax

For the second week in a row, Greek shipping mogul George Economou is linked to a newcastlemax.

Over the weekend the 14-year-old, Japanese-controlled newcastlemax, Baosteel Evolution was reported sold for around $19.5m.

Last week the one year older sister ship, Baosteel Elevation, fetched around $19m.

In the last six months, two bulker outfits belonging to the Economou Group have been active in the secondhand market: delisted Dryships and TMS Dry. Dryships is identified as the buyer of ships in the cape segment, while both are listed adding traditional sized panamaxes.