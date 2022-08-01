Ecopetrol and Petrobras announce deepwater gas discovery offshore Colombia

Colombian company Ecopetrol and Brazil’s Petrobras confirm the discovery of a natural gas accumulation in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well, drilled in deep water off Colombia, 32 kilometres off the coast and 76 kilometres from the city of Santa Marta, at a depth of approximately 830 metres.

The Uchuva well is in the Tayrona block, in which Petrobras is the operator with a 44.4% stake and Ecopetrol has the remaining 55.6%.

The discovery is a result of the consortium’s actions to enhance their use of data through the application of new technological solutions in geology and geophysics, added to expertise in deepwater operations, said the two companies in a joint statement. The discovery also increases the likelihood that the consortium will further develop their exploration and production activities in the northern part of the Colombian Caribbean.

The companies will continue work in the Tayrona block, aiming to assess the dimensions of the new gas accumulation.