Edda Wind in for more Spanish CSOVs

Norwegian offshore wind service pure play Edda Wind has ordered another hydrogen-ready commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) at Astilleros Gondán in Spain and secured an option with the yard for one more vessel.

The vessel will be eight in the Edda Wind fleet built at Gondan which has already delivered the Edda Passat and Edda Mistral in 2018. The newbuild will be a Salt 0474 design, which is a further development of the Salt 0217 vessel, and will be delivered in April 2025.

Edda Wind’s chief executive Kenneth Walland said that building a series of vessels like this, with the experience and knowledge gained from the vessels currently under construction, gives the company an advantage both with regards to shipbuilding cost and later during operation.

“The industry has experienced an increase in shipbuilding prices of about 20% in just a year. Therefore, we are satisfied having placed an order that represents a total ready-for-sea cost in the low €60’s million,” he added.

Including the latest newbuilds, the Oslo-listed Edda Wind will have a fleet of ten purpose-built ships, of which six are contracted to clients like Ørsted, Vestas, Ocean Breeze, SSE and Siemens Gamesa, with the ambition to further grow its fleet. The company is backed by Østensjø, Wilhelmsen as well as John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer.