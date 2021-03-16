Edda Wind orders two more CSOVs as it moves towards IPO

Offshore wind specialist Edda Wind, which is owned by Wilhelmsen and Østensjø, has placed an order for two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) to take its fleet up to eight in total.

Edda Wind currently has two vessels in service, and now six on order with the latest two vessels scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Last week, Wilhelmsen exercised an option to increase its stake in Edda Wind from 25% to 50%. In order to further capitalise on market potential, the two owners of Edda Wind have agreed to seek an initial public offering on Euronext Growth Oslo.

Thomas Wilhelmsen, CEO of Wilhelmsen, said. “Edda Wind is a growing company, rapidly expanding its fleet with future-focused, emission free vessel technologies, with competencies and a culture which perfectly complements our own, upping our stake in the company was not a difficult decision.

“However, the tremendous growth expected in the offshore wind market over the decades to come and our ambitions to be an integral part of that journey will require significant investments. To be able to capitalise on the market opportunities ahead, we have together with Østensjø decided to prepare for an initial public offering of Edda Wind.”