Edda Wind seals another SOV extension with Ørsted

Adis Ajdin December 20, 2022
Norwegian offshore wind service pure play Edda Wind has secured a charter extension with Danish utility Ørsted for the service operation vessel (SOV) Edda Mistral.

The firm contract, which was set to expire at the end of August next year, has been extended for an additional 12 months at a dayrate subject to annual escalation.

The Oslo-listed company backed by Wilhelmsen, Østensjø, as well as John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer, also recently landed a charter extension for the SOV Edda Passat at dayrates in excess of 25% over the current level.

The 2018-built Edda Mistral has operated for Ørsted at Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm since its delivery, while Edda Passat is serving the Race Bank, both in the UK.

