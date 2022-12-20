Edda Wind seals another SOV extension with Ørsted

Norwegian offshore wind service pure play Edda Wind has secured a charter extension with Danish utility Ørsted for the service operation vessel (SOV) Edda Mistral .

The firm contract, which was set to expire at the end of August next year, has been extended for an additional 12 months at a dayrate subject to annual escalation.

The Oslo-listed company backed by Wilhelmsen, Østensjø, as well as John Fredriksen and Idan Ofer, also recently landed a charter extension for the SOV Edda Passat at dayrates in excess of 25% over the current level.

The 2018-built Edda Mistral has operated for Ørsted at Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm since its delivery, while Edda Passat is serving the Race Bank, both in the UK.