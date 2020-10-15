Dry CargoGreater China

Eddie Steamship acquires capesize pair for Shandong Shipping charter

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 15, 2020
Taiwanese shipowner Eddie Steamship has acquired two 175,800 dwt capesize bulk carriers, the 2002-built China Steel Integrity and 2003-built China Steel Responsibility, from compatriot company China Steel Express.

CC Hsu, principle of Eddie Steamship, confirmed the deal with Splash and revealed that the plan is to charter them to Shandong Shipping affiliated companies. Hsu said the parties are still working on the details of the deal, since there is still many weeks until the transaction is completed.While no price has been revealed, VesselsValue‘s valuation on the two vessels is $7.7m and $7.67m respectively.

Last year, Eddie Steamship and Shandong Shipping set up a joint venture, Shandong Shipping Asset Management Corporation, with Eddie holding 20% interest in the company.

Eddie Steamship has since bought capesize bulker China Steel Excellence from China Steel Express, with the vessel renamed to Samc Eddie.

