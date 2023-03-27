AmericasEuropeOffshoreRenewables

EDF and Maple Power venture wins 1GW French offshore wind tender

March 27, 2023
EDF Renewables and Maple Power joint venture Eoliennes en mer Manche Normandie has won a tender to develop an offshore wind farm off the coast of Normandy. 

The French-Canadian consortium will build a 1 GW wind farm with construction starting in 2026 or 2027 and commissioning set for 2031. The price proposed is said to be less than €45 per MWh.

Six developers were in the running for this project including Shell, TotalEnergies and RWE consortium, Iberdrola, Ocean Winds (joint venture of Engie and EDPR) and a consortium formed by Vattenfall, WPD (Skyborn Renewables) and Banque des Territoires.

