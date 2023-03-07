EDF Renewables teams with Jan De Nul and Luminus for Belgian offshore wind tender

EDF Renewables has joined forces with Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul and electricity utility Luminus to bid for a commercial-scale offshore wind tender for the first phase of the Princess Elisabeth Zone in Belgium.

The Princess Elisabeth Zone is an area identified by the federal government to increase Belgium’s local renewable electricity production by up to 3.5 GW.

EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of the French utility EDF Group, has been active in Belgium with the 325MW C-Power wind offshore project since 2012.

Frédéric Belloy, executive vice president of EDF Renewables’ international operation, said: “As part of a global leader group in low carbon energy with a significant growth ambition in renewables and a more than 10-year experience in offshore wind, we’re very committed to offer a competitive bid on the upcoming Princess Elisabeth area and contribute to Belgium’s energy transition and development of a European offshore wind power industry.”

Jan De Nul, as part of the TM Edison joint venture with compatriot DEME, has already been selected for the construction of the Princess Elisabeth Island – the world’s first artificial energy island that will bundle the wind farm export cables of the 3.5 GW zone together, while also serving as a hub for future interconnectors with the UK and Denmark.