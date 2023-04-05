Edouard Louis-Dreyfus elected president of Armateurs de France

Edouard Louis-Dreyfus has taken on a two-year presidency of Armateurs de France, the French shipowners’ association, vowing to boost the local flag and look after the rights of seafarers.

Louis-Dreyfus, a scion of one of France’s most famous shipping dynasties, said he would strive to work against the social dumping of seafarers. Social dumping is the practice whereby workers are given pay and / or working and living conditions which are sub-standard compared to those specified by law or collective agreements.

“The development of French maritime companies under the French flag is an important objective for the country’s economy, and the energy transition is a crucial issue for the maritime industry,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

The shipowners body is currently pitching the government to create a public/private maritime decarbonisation institute.