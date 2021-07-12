EDP, TechnipFMC and partners team up for offshore wind to hydrogen study

Portuguese energy utility EDP, subsea giant TechnipFMC and other research partners are joining forces to develop a conceptual engineering and economic feasibility study for a new offshore system for green hydrogen production from offshore wind power called the BEHYOND project.

The study will include the integration of equipment for the production and conditioning of green hydrogen and infrastructure that allows for its transportation to the coast and set up a large-scale hydrogen production. EDP is the project coordinator and the entity responsible for the implementation of several phases, such as the strategic evaluation of the offshore wind-to-hydrogen market, the definition of viable business cases, and the technology roadmap to reach commercial maturity. Green hydrogen produced from renewables is likely to become a key lever in the world’s decarbonisation effort

“Green hydrogen produced from renewables is likely to become a key lever in the world’s decarbonisation effort while mitigating the variability of offshore renewables and enhancing energy system’s flexibility. But we need to act now, in collaboration with the best technology and R&D partners, to address all the main technical and business challenges,” said Ana Paula Marques, executive board member of EDP.

TechnipFMC brings decades of experience in subsea, as well as the knowledge it has built during its ongoing Deep Purple green hydrogen project.

“The involvement of a company with EDP’s strong market position demonstrates the increased focus and interest in the evolution of offshore hydrogen technology, as well as its potential to help meet the world’s long-term energy needs,” added Jonathan Landes, president, subsea at TechnipFMC.

The BEHYOND project brings together EDP and TechnipFMC, with the CEiiA research center – Center for Engineering and Development, WavEC Offshore Renewables, and the University of South-Eastern Norway (USN). The project was selected for support by the Blue Growth Programme of the European Economic Area Financial.