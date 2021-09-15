EDP to build green hydrogen plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex

Portuguese electric utilities company EDP Group has announced it will invest R$41.9m ($8m) in a pilot project for the production of a green hydrogen plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, set to commence operations as early as December 2022.

EDP will have a solar plant of 3 MW providing renewable energy to an electrolyzer from Hytron-NEA. The plant will have a production capacity of 250 Nm3/h of the gas.

EDP is already operational in the Industrial Area of the Pecém Complex with a 720 MW power plant. According to Pecém Complex shareholder, The Port of Rotterdam, this investment in research and development can bring insights into the energy transition of EDP’s plants and help the company become a player in green hydrogen through scaling up production.

“EDP is already our partner, as it has been operating in Pecém Complex since 2012. In the last five years alone, the company has handled 8.6m tons of cargo with us. This is, therefore, a pioneering investment in Brazil and in the world, since few places on the planet currently have H2 plants,” said Danilo Serpa, CEO of Pecém Complex.

The project, called Green Hydrogen HUB Pecém – Ceará was launched in February of this year by the Government of Ceará, Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, Federation of State Industries and Federal University of Ceará. It has attracted companies interested in operating in the green hydrogen value chain, which ranges from renewable energy generation to production, storage, distribution and consumption of green hydrogen, including for export.