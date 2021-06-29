Education is key

Cyprus-based Mastermind Shipmanagement (MSM) was set up by German national Captain Eugen-Henning Adami in 2010, and today owns 14 of the 26 vessels it manages, all multipurpose bulk carriers from handysize down to 4,000 dwt.

Adami himself is well known on the international stage having served as president of the influential Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) from 2009 to 2015. Before that he headed up the German shipping group Hartmann’s Cyprus-based operation, Intership, where he was instrumen...