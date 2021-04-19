Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

EGPN pens kamsarmax deal with Chengxi Shipyard

Fast growing Hong Kong owner EGPN Bulk Carrier has ordered a single 82,000 dwt kamsarmax from Chengxi Shipyard in China, with delivery scheduled in mid-2023, according to Clarkson Research Services. No price has been revealed.

EGPN Bulk Carrier was established in Hong Kong in 2014 as a joint venture between Eastern Ocean Transportation, a large Chinese nickel ore ship operator, and Great Pacific Navigation, a grain player.
Splash reported last month on the increasingly bold moves from EGPN, including making its first asset play, selling a supramax it had bought last June for a swift $3.8m profit.

Active EGPN’s six-strong fleet today covers everything from handysize to capesize. It has almost doubled the size of its fleet each year since it became a shipowner in 2017.

