Egypt details plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal

Egypt has this week announced plans to widen and deepen the southern part of the Suez Canal where the Ever Given containership ran aground blocking the waterway for six days in March.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, detailed plans in a televised address to widen the canal’s southernmost stretch by about 40 m to the east, on the side of the Sinai Peninsula. The 30 km stretch of waterway due for engineering works will also be deepened to 22 m from its current 20 m depth.

The plan also includes a 10 km long extension of a second lane of the waterway that opened in 2015, bringing the double-lane stretch of the canal to 82 km.

The Ever Given, owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen, remains under arrest in Egypt with disputes ongoing over compensation claims.

