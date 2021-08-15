Egyptian green hydrogen project presses ahead

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cairo-based TAQA Power which will establish a pilot project for the production of green hydrogen in Egypt.

MAN Energy Solutions will provide technical information to TAQA Power for the use of electrolysis in hydrogen production, with the agreement initially set to run until Autumn 2022.

The announcement of the MoU follows announcements from Egypt’s president, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, which urged the establishment of an integrated strategy for green hydrogen production aimed at the national and regional markets and which will be generated using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.

Ghassan Saab, Head of MAN Energy Solutions’ energy business in the region, said: “It is also a great opportunity for MAN Energy Solutions to display its expertise in all processing steps of the hydrogen economy. We look forward to working closely with TAQA Power in finding the optimal solution that will position them strongly in what will be one of the most important markets of the future.”