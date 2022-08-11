Eidesvik agrees CSV shipmanagement deal with DEME

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has inked a shipmanagement deal with Belgian marine contractor DEME for the 2015-built construction support vessel Viking Neptun .

Eidesvik sold the CSV for conversion into a cable layer at a reported price of $118m. The sale is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2022, following the completion of the ongoing contract with Havfram.

The shipmanagement agreement will start after the delivery of the vessel and see the Bømlo-based firm provide full technical management, crewing and operation of the vessel for two years.