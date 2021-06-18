Eidesvik awarded new PSV contract by Aker BP

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured a time charter contract with Aker BP for the 2012-built platform supply vessel Viking Prince .

The LNG-powered Viking Prince has been on a contract with Aker BP since April this year.

The new contract is awarded under the current frame agreement for a drilling campaign indicated for a period of approximately 100 days, with commencement scheduled in August.

Eidesvik Offshore currently owns a fleet of ten offshore vessels, of which six PSVs.

The company plans to reduce its fleet’s emissions by 50% by 2030 and to operate emission-free by 2050. Three quarters of its fleet will operate with hybrid battery propulsion by first half of 2022.