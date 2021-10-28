Eidesvik Offshore appoints new CEO

Norwegian vessel owner and operator Eidesvik Offshore has appointed its chief commercial officer, Gitte Gard Talmo, to take over the helm after the current boss and president Jan Fredrik Meling, retires on December 31, 2021. Meling has held the position since 2005.

Talmo takes the position of CEO after 19 years in various management roles within the company. She has held the position of CCO since 2015.

“I appreciate the trust given by the board of directors. It will be a great honour to lead such a competent organisation and I look forward to contributing to the continued journey and success of the company. We will maintain a strong focus on green innovation, building a sustainable and profitable business as the preferred supplier of environmentally friendly offshore vessels,” the newly appointed CEO, Talmo, said.

Eidesvik said the board evaluated a range of external candidates before promoting one in-house. “I am pleased to see that among many qualified candidates, the board found an internal candidate best suited for the position,” added Meling.

Arne Austreid, Eidesvik chairman, stated: “The shipping industry is in the midst of a major transformation that we have only seen the start of. Talmo’s specialist market expertise and extensive experience within the company makes her the ideal candidate to lead this transformation. In recent years Talmo and her team has secured an excellent market position for the Eidesvik fleet in addition to contributing to the launch of several world firsts within the use of new and green energy carriers”.