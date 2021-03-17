EuropeOffshore

Eidesvik Offshore awarded two charter contracts

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new contract by Seabed Geosolutions for the 1999-built multi-purpose supply vessel Subsea Viking.

The new contract will commence in direct continuation of the existing contract. The firm period is approximately four months, with options for extensions.

Additionally, the company announced a contract award by Equinor Energy for the PSV Viking Queen. The new contract will commence in April, in direct continuation of current contract with Equinor. The new firm contract period is 10 months, with options for further extensions.

