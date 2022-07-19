EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Eidesvik Offshore awarded long-term MPSV contract with Van Oord

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 19, 2022
Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has won a five-year contract with the offshore wind unit of Dutch marine construction firm Van Oord for the 1999-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Subsea Viking.

The contract will start in the first quarter of 2023 and grants Van Oord options for further extensions and, on certain terms, a call option for the vessel after the firm period.

The vessel will be deployed at various Van Oord projects as a trenching support vessel.

Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO and president of Eidesvik, stated: “The contract will expand Eidesvik’s presence in the renewables market, and we look forward to building a strong and long-standing relationship with this important new client.”

Earlier this month, the Oslo-listed vessel owner and operator fixed Subsea Viking to an unnamed client from the third quarter of 2022 until the end of the year.

