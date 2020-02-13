Home Sector Offshore Eidesvik Offshore awarded new supply vessel contract February 14th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new contract by Equinor Energy for 2008-built platform supply vessel Viking Queen .

The new contract will commence at the end of February in direct continuation of the existing contract, and is for a period of eight months with options.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & president of Eidesvik Offshore, commented: “We are pleased to see that our focus on high quality services and long term relationships result in contract renewal.”

Equinor also handed out an eight-month contract to Havila Shipping for their PSV Havila Clipper.