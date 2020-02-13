Eidesvik Offshore awarded new supply vessel contract

Eidesvik Offshore awarded new supply vessel contract

February 14th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new contract by Equinor Energy for 2008-built platform supply vessel Viking Queen.

The new contract will commence at the end of February in direct continuation of the existing contract, and is for a period of eight months with options.

Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & president of Eidesvik Offshore, commented: “We are pleased to see that our focus on high quality services and long term relationships result in contract renewal.”

Equinor also handed out an eight-month contract to Havila Shipping for their PSV Havila Clipper.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.