Eidesvik Offshore awarded PSV extension by Wintershall Dea

Oslo-listed shipowner Eidesvik Offshore has scored a contract extension with Wintershall Dea for its 2013-built platform supply vessel Viking Princess .

The German-based oil and gas producer has declared an option to keep the vessel until January 2024.

The new hire starts in July in direct continuation of the current contract which kicked off in January.

“This contract extension reflects our crew’s high standard of safety and strong operational performance,” remarked Gitte Gard Talmo, Eidesvik Offshore’s CEO a president.

The LNG-powered PSV was the world’s first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator.