Eidesvik Offshore awarded ship management contract by Aker

Jason Jiang July 1, 2020
Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a ship management agreement by Aker for two supply vessels in operation on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Eidesvik will operate the PSVs NS Orla and NS Frayja for a firm period of three years with options to extend. Both vessels has been installed battery hybrid solutions in 2019.

“The award of the ship management for two modern vessels with hybrid solutions, in addition to our own vessels in operation, will contribute to a further development of Eidesvik’s top competence and experience of operation of environmental friendly tonnage,” said Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & president of Eidesvik.

