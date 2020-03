Home Sector Offshore Eidesvik Offshore PSV contract extended by Aker BP March 12th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded a new contract by Aker BP, extending the use of 2009-built LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady .

The firm period of the contract is six months, commencing in direct continuation of the existing contract.

The contract was awarded under a three-year frame agreement signed last year.