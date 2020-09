Norway’s Eidesvik Offshore has been awarded an extension by Aker BP to the time charter contract for the 2009-built LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady .

The new contract will commence in direct continuation of the existing contract on January 1, 2021. It is for a period of one year.

Viking Lady was originally awarded a one-year contract by Aker BP in March 2019 under a three-year frame agreement, and was extended by six months in March 2020 and a further four months in June.